Lufthansa Strike Averted With Pilot Pay Agreement

Lufthansa has reached agreement with its main pilots union – over pay and working conditions – in time to avert another bout of strike action.

Pilot strikes last week led to the German airline cancelling 800 flights at its main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

A second strike had been scheduled for today by the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) trade union. However, agreement between the union and Lufthansa management was tentatively reached late yesterday.

VC said a “partial solution” had been agreed upon.

“A comprehensive package of monetary and structural issues was essentially agreed and is awaiting elaboration in the coming days,” the union said.

“The previous demand for automated inflation compensation has been replaced by a demand for an annual pay increase of 8.2% starting in 2023 – in addition to a 5.5% increase this year,” Lufthansa said.