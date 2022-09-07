SEARCH
Lufthansa Strike Averted With Pilot Pay Agreement

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Lufthansa has reached agreement with its main pilots union – over pay and working conditions – in time to avert another bout of strike action.

Pilot strikes last week led to the German airline cancelling 800 flights at its main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

A second strike had been scheduled for today by the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) trade union. However, agreement between the union and Lufthansa management was tentatively reached late yesterday.

VC said a “partial solution” had been agreed upon.

“A comprehensive package of monetary and structural issues was essentially agreed and is awaiting elaboration in the coming days,” the union said.

“The previous demand for automated inflation compensation has been replaced by a demand for an annual pay increase of 8.2% starting in 2023 – in addition to a 5.5% increase this year,” Lufthansa said.

I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
