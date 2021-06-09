News

Lufthansa Starts Vaccinating Employees in Germany

Lufthansa has begun vaccinating its first employees in Germany. In the first week, 2,000 vaccine doses will be available and can be administered by the Group’s Medical Service in Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg. The initial focus is on those colleagues who have personal contact with customers, such as aircraft crews or employees at the stations.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our employees have also been making an important contribution to society. With our flight and cargo services, we give travellers the security of being able to perform socially or economically important tasks, for example. We are pleased to now be able to offer our employees a vaccination,” says Dr. Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer Lufthansa Group.

Lufthansa has recommended that its employees take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated.

