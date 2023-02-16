SEARCH
Lufthansa Services Return to Normal, But Strikes Set to Cause Fresh Havoc Across German Airports

By Geoff Percival
Lufthansa has returned to a normal flight schedule, following Wednesday’s IT outage which caused widespread passenger chaos via flight groundings, delays and cancellations.

However, it is likely to be only a brief respite for people travelling through German airports, with a one-day strike of airport workers – called by the Verdi trade union – scheduled for tomorrow (Friday).

Frankfurt, Munich, Hanover, Hamburg, Dortmund and Bremen are all expecting either major or total flight groundings for the day.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa is also upping its sustainability reach by becoming the first international airline to offer ‘green fares’.

The Green Fares will allow passengers to fly in a more sustainable manner, as the new fares include offsetting of flight-related CO₂ emissions.

The fares cover the use of 20% Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and 80% contribution to high-quality climate protection projects. The Green Fares also offer additional status miles and a free rebooking option.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
