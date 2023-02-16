Lufthansa Services Return to Normal, But Strikes Set to Cause Fresh Havoc Across German Airports

Lufthansa has returned to a normal flight schedule, following Wednesday’s IT outage which caused widespread passenger chaos via flight groundings, delays and cancellations.

However, it is likely to be only a brief respite for people travelling through German airports, with a one-day strike of airport workers – called by the Verdi trade union – scheduled for tomorrow (Friday).

Frankfurt, Munich, Hanover, Hamburg, Dortmund and Bremen are all expecting either major or total flight groundings for the day.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa is also upping its sustainability reach by becoming the first international airline to offer ‘green fares’.

The Green Fares will allow passengers to fly in a more sustainable manner, as the new fares include offsetting of flight-related CO₂ emissions.

The fares cover the use of 20% Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and 80% contribution to high-quality climate protection projects. The Green Fares also offer additional status miles and a free rebooking option.