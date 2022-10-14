SEARCH
Lufthansa Offers Suite Concept in First and Business Class for the First Time

By Emer Roche
Lufthansa is introducing a new premium product on long-haul routes under the name “Allegris” in all travel classes (i.e. Economy, Premium Economy, Business and First Class). “Allegris” has been developed exclusively for the Lufthansa Group.

For the very first time in the company’s history, the Lufthansa First Class is receiving spacious suites that offer nearly ceiling-high walls that can be closed for privacy.

The seat, which is almost one meter wide, can be converted into a large, comfortable bed. All seats and beds are positioned in the direction of the flight, without exception. In addition to many other storage options, there is a large, personal wardrobe in every suite.

Passengers inhabiting this new First Class can even remain in their suite as they prepare for sleep and change into Lufthansa First Class pyjamas.

Dining will be an elevated experience in the new First Class cabin. If preferred, eating together is made possible for the guests at a large dining table, whereby one can sit across from their partner or fellow traveller, just as one does in a restaurant. 

Lufthansa will introduce details of the suite, as well as further innovation in First Class, at the beginning of next year.

