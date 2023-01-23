Lufthansa Linked with Minority Stake Bid for Italian Carrier ITA Airways

SEARCH
By Geoff Percival
German airline giant Lufthansa is, reportedly, looking to buy part of ITA Airways, Italy’s current national airline.

ITA is currently fully owned by the Italian government and is the replacement to Italy’s former flag carrier Alitalia.

It is understood the plan would see Lufthansa – which has been heavily supported by German state aid bailouts over the last few years as consequence of the Covid crisis – taking a minority stake in ITA.

Lufthansa has already, reportedly, informed the Italian government of its intentions ahead of potential negotiations.

Any investment could see ITA come under the umbrella of Lufthansa. A deal would also see the German giant gain more control of the Italian market, third only in importance to Lufthansa behind Germany and the US.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
