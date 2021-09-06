News

Lufthansa Introduces New Airspace Cabin on A321neo

Lufthansa has rolled out a brand new interior on its short- and medium-haul routes. The “innovative” Airspace Cabin will be deployed on its fleet of A321neo aircraft.

Highlights of the newly designed cabin include overhead bins with 40% more volume and a hold capacity for 60% more suitcases than before, as they can be stowed vertically.

New overhead cabins can store 60% more luggage

Human Centric Lighting

A new, specially programmed and flexible lighting system known as ‘Human Centric Lighting’ has been installed which illuminates the cabin in warm red light, graduated intermediate tones to colder blue light.

Depending on the time of day or night, the light in the aircraft cabin is thus geared to the passengers’ biorhythms.

Seating

More spacious seating

Seating comfort has also been improved: the side walls of the Airspace Cabin will in future offer passengers more space in the shoulder area.

In addition, the modern washrooms are even more usable for people with limited mobility.

“Regardless of the crisis, we continue to focus emphatically on a premium offering for our guests,” emphasizes Heike Birlenbach, Head of Customer Experience, Lufthansa Group.

“For us, premium means providing high-quality, individualized and relevant offers for all our passengers at all times. With the new Airspace Cabin, we are significantly improving the travel experience on short-haul routes.”

The new cabin will also be used by Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

