LOTUS to Manage PR Activity for Avani Hotels & Resorts in UK and Ireland

Award-winning PR and marketing agency LOTUS has been appointed by Avani Hotels & Resorts to manage all PR activity in the UK and Ireland, following a competitive pitch process.

LOTUS will support the Avani Hotels & Resorts PR team based in Bangkok with a robust press office function to increase awareness of new and flagship properties.

Avani Hotels & Resorts’ ambitious plans include the launch of new properties across Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Indian Ocean, including its first Maldives property, Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, opening in April 2023.

LOTUS’ communication strategy will focus on building awareness of Avani Hotels & Resorts as a contemporary, youthful and upbeat brand that promises sleek design, excellent service and great value in desirable locations worldwide.

Elisa Grimaldi, Assistant Director of Public Relations at Minor Hotels, which operates Avani Hotels & Resorts, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with LOTUS on our PR activity in the UK and Ireland. 2023 is set to be an important year for Avani Hotels & Resorts with expansion plans and we look forward to increasing our presence in this market.”

Jules Ugo, CEO at LOTUS, commented: “Millennials, as the most well-travelled generation, know exactly what they want when it comes to spending hard-earned cash on a holiday. The exceptional service and style seen across the Avani Hotels & Resorts portfolio really caters to in-the-know holidaymakers, and our PR strategy will look to capitalise on this to position Avani Hotels & Resorts as the go-to hotel brand for millennial travellers.”