Longer stays and direct bookings are top travel trends for 2022, says Cloudbeds

A dynamic demand environment, direct bookings, and longer stays are will lead the way in booking trends for 2022.

Cloudbeds has revealed their prediction of trends for the upcoming year.

Demand, demand, demand

Due to the pandemic, demand is consistently unpredictable. Factors such as location and seasonality are no longer as reliable. Lockdowns and changing border restrictions have forced many travellers to cancel or change their plans at the last minute.

A single announcement can also drive enormous spikes in demand. Travel searches from EMEA to the United States increased 95% week-over-week on Expedia after the White House lifted travel restrictions.

Travellers prefer booking direct

At the start of the pandemic, lockdown orders spurred mass travel cancellations, many consumers grew frustrated with online travel agencies for their poor communication and delays in issuing refunds. The resulting negative press eroded consumer confidence in booking with OTAs.

A much longer weekend away

Prior to the pandemic, weekend getaways were one of the most popular types of trips, but that trend has since flipped.

A GlobalData poll revealed that 44% of travellers prefer leisure trips of at least 7 nights, with 26% of travellers preferring stays of 10+ nights. Extended stays are also rising in popularity.