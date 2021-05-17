London’s Newest Five-Star Hotel Opens its Doors – and its Dance Studio

As London hospitality reopens today, the city’s latest 5-star hotel The Dilly has also opened its doors for the first time at no. 21 Piccadilly.

The Dilly is the only London hotel with a dedicated dance studio, Inspiration 2 Dance, for guests to have fun and keep fit by learning Smooth, Latin and/or Ballroom in private lessons (until 21 June) and group or family lessons (post 21 June tbc).

With teachers who are current or former international level competitors, the studio also caters for small groups as team building exercises or simply learning to dance for special occasions. Private lessons (up to 2 people) are available as the hotel opens from 17 May and group lessons (3 to 20 people) will begin again from 22 June.

The Dilly’s dance studio can also arrange a group dance class for the stag or hen party, including a film of the final outcome. Inspiration 2 Dance’s network of world-class teachers means they are able to cater for last minute requests as well as those who are planning ahead.

“Inspiration 2 Dance is a discreet gem within our hotel” said James Olivier, General Manager at The Dilly. “We know dance can heal, it brings people together and it is great exercise – our guests can now think about including a lesson during their time with us, who knows where that might lead? Equally we want to shout out to those who could focus on learning a specific dance for a special occasion – check in with us and take it at your own pace over a few days of practice”, added Olivier.

It’s just another reason to look forward to when we can get back to travelling to London for fun!