London’s Heathrow Airport Sees 90% Passenger Rise in December

London’s Heathrow Airport saw a 90% rise in passenger usage last month, with nearly 6 million people using the airport during December.

The growth was largely driven by a surge in transatlantic flights in and out of London during the month.

Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport

For 2022, as a whole, Heathrow saw nearly 62 million passengers pass through its doors, more than 42 million above the previous year and up to 76% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Heathrow Airport’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye commented: “2022 ended on a high with our busiest Christmas in three years and a smooth and efficient service for passengers, thanks to the hard work of our colleagues and close planning with airlines, their ground handlers and Border Force.”

Heathrow saw the highest level of passenger growth of any European airport last year.

However, the airport’s bosses said they are still concerned about total recovery amid the possibility of more Covid restrictions being imposed.