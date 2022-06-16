SEARCH
London’s Heathrow Airport Re-opens Terminal 4 in Bid to Ease Travel Chaos

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
London’s Heathrow Airport has reopened its Terminal 4 area, which closed during the pandemic crisis, in its latest bid to ease long queues and passenger misery, Airways Magazine has reported.

Both Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 at Heathrow were closed during the worst of the Covid travel crisis. But, while Terminal 3 reopened last summer, Terminal 4 has been closed for two years. The exit point typically hosts non-affiliated alliance members and those airlines signed up to the SkyTeam alliance.

Qatar Airways, which is part of the OneWorld alliance, was the first airline to touch down at the newly reopened Terminal 4 this week.

A total of 16 airlines are expected to return services to Terminal 4 by the end of this month, with the terminal reopening in stages.

I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
