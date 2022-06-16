London’s Heathrow Airport Re-opens Terminal 4 in Bid to Ease Travel Chaos

London’s Heathrow Airport has reopened its Terminal 4 area, which closed during the pandemic crisis, in its latest bid to ease long queues and passenger misery, Airways Magazine has reported.

Both Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 at Heathrow were closed during the worst of the Covid travel crisis. But, while Terminal 3 reopened last summer, Terminal 4 has been closed for two years. The exit point typically hosts non-affiliated alliance members and those airlines signed up to the SkyTeam alliance.

Qatar Airways, which is part of the OneWorld alliance, was the first airline to touch down at the newly reopened Terminal 4 this week.

A total of 16 airlines are expected to return services to Terminal 4 by the end of this month, with the terminal reopening in stages.