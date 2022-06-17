SEARCH
London’s Gatwick Airport to Limit Daily Flight Numbers in Bid to Control Travel Chaos

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Gatwick Airport is to reduce flight capacity, this summer, and limit the number of flights it services in a bid to reduce travel chaos amid ongoing staff shortages.

The London airport, which is also the second largest in Britain, will limit its daily number of flights to 825 during the month of July and to 850 in August, Reuters reported.

On average, Gatwick normally services around 900 flights per day.

Reuters said Gatwick’s action may force some airlines to cancel flights.

Staff shortages and a surge in travel demand have led to huge customer overcrowding issues at numerous European airports – from Dublin to Madrid – leading, in turn, to thousands of missed flights.

A number of major airlines have also recently announced plans to reduce flight numbers during the key summer season, as a result.

