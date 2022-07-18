London to Dublin Coach Service Resumes

Bus Éireann is partnering with UK coach operator, National Express to reinstate the London-Dublin coach service for the first time since the pandemic.

The new Bus Éireann expressway will make the overnight journey to Dublin via a stop in Birmingham. Fares will start at 82 euro/ 69 sterling and tickets are available on www.nationalexpress.com.

The service operates twice weekly, on Fridays and Sundays, departing from London Victoria Coach Station at 18:00 and arriving at Dublin Busáras Bus Station the following day at 06:30.

The journey includes a ferry crossing at Holyhead.

Pre-pandemic, more than 15,000 passengers used the service between Britain and Ireland each year.

John Boughton, commercial director at National Express, said: “We’re pleased to be partnering with Bus Éireann to relaunch this popular service. As demand for affordable transport grows, coach travel is a great way to get to Dublin.”