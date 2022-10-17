London Stansted Installs New Double Airbridge

A new double airbridge has opened at London Stansted, boosting the airport’s ability to handle long-haul aircraft. The cost of the project which took three months to complete was £150 million.

A first of its kind at Stansted, it joins the 11 single-door airbridges currently operating at the airport and provides two main deck entry points for wide-body aircraft, like Boeing 777s.

It can also be used to access the upper deck of the Airbus A380s and promises to make aircraft turnaround times more efficient for airlines.

London Stansted’s Operations Director, Nick Millar, said: “This investment marks a significant milestone in our recovery and is part of an ongoing programme of upgrades we’re making at the airport.”

The first airline to use the bridge is Emirates, which resumed daily long-haul flights from London Stansted to Dubai with its Boeing 777-300ER on August 1.