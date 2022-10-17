SEARCH
HomeNewsLondon Stansted Installs New Double Airbridge
News

London Stansted Installs New Double Airbridge

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

A new double airbridge has opened at London Stansted, boosting the airport’s ability to handle long-haul aircraft. The cost of the project which took three months to complete was £150 million.

A first of its kind at Stansted, it joins the 11 single-door airbridges currently operating at the airport and provides two main deck entry points for wide-body aircraft, like Boeing 777s.

It can also be used to access the upper deck of the Airbus A380s and promises to make aircraft turnaround times more efficient for airlines.

London Stansted’s Operations Director, Nick Millar, said: “This investment marks a significant milestone in our recovery and is part of an ongoing programme of upgrades we’re making at the airport.”

The first airline to use the bridge is Emirates, which resumed daily long-haul flights from London Stansted to Dubai with its Boeing 777-300ER on August 1.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleITTN’s Agent Awards Voting is Open

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie