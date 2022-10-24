London Gatwick Back to 90% of Pre-Covid Destinations

London’s Gatwick Airport has recovered to the point where it is linking to nearly 90% of the route destinations it serviced before the Covid crisis in 2019.

Over the October mid-term holidays, planes from Gatwick will fly to 172 destinations, just short of the 197 linked during the same holiday period in 2019.

Dublin is among the top booked destinations out of Gatwick this mid-term, along with Barcelona and Malaga and further afield Dubai, New York and Orlando.

Gatwick is also seeing extra airline business; with JetBlue increasing frequency on its New York route and Vietnam airline Bamboo Airways starting a new route to Hanoi.

“We are really excited to see the number of destinations we fly to almost returning to pre-Covid levels for the October half-term,” said Gatwick chief commercial officer Jonathan Pollard.

“The summer was incredibly busy, and we took steps to provide more certainty for passengers, including recruiting more than 400 new security staff, so we are well resourced for half-term and beyond.”