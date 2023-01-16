London City Airport Sees Surge in Traffic as Post-Covid Recovery Gains Pace

London City Airport – much used by business and leisure travellers flying out of Ireland – has seen a staggering recovery from the Covid crisis, with new figures showing it saw record growth in 2022, with 3 million passengers flying through the airport.

The hub – traditionally heavily used by business travellers – grew in popularity with leisure travellers and holidaymakers, during 2022, thanks to it being one of the few international airports to avoid delays and disruption caused by surging passenger numbers and low staff levels.

Edinburgh was the airport’s busiest domestic UK route, while Amsterdam – which is served at London City by both British Airways and KLM – was the busiest international route, clocking up nearly 400,000 passengers over the course of the year.

London City also introduced a slew of new holiday sun destinations – including San Sebastian in Spain, Barcelona and Thessaloniki in Greece.

It also upped frequency to places like the Greek Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Business traveller usage also showed strong recovery – particularly over the latter few months of the year.

“2022 proved how resilient we are as a business and just how much our passengers value the speed, convenience and consistently high levels of customer service which we offer at London City,” said London City Airport chief executive Robert Sinclair.

“In 2023, as people plan holidays or business trips, I believe the airport experience will be play an even bigger factor, and the good news for returning and first-time passengers is that we will be making flying through LCY even easier in the year ahead, with significant investments in security and in our departures area underway.

“LCY is an incredibly important strategic asset for London and in the year ahead we will be working closely with airlines to increase volumes, develop new, exciting routes and welcome more of the latest new generation aircraft, which operate to the highest of environmental standards,” he said.