London Calling: Aer Lingus Resumes Busy Service to London Gatwick

Aer Lingus yesterday (16 August) resumed its 11-times weekly service from Dublin to London Gatwick.

Earlier in the summer, Aer Lingus was forced to cancel planned services to a number of European destinations due to lack of demand, but yesterday’s news is a clear indication that air travel is on the way back.

The carrier happily announced the news on Twitter accompanied by a minute-long video on the charms of the British capital:

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

