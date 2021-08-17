London Calling: Aer Lingus Resumes Busy Service to London Gatwick

Aer Lingus yesterday (16 August) resumed its 11-times weekly service from Dublin to London Gatwick.
Earlier in the summer, Aer Lingus was forced to cancel planned services to a number of European destinations due to lack of demand, but yesterday’s news is a clear indication that air travel is on the way back.
The carrier happily announced the news on Twitter accompanied by a minute-long video on the charms of the British capital:
