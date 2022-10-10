Loganair Up for Sale

Regional Scottish airline, Loganair is currently for sale by its owners Peter and Stephen Bond.

The Bond brothers have been the airline owners for ten years but have now instructed advisors to sell the company.

Loganair, which has operated for more than 60 years, stresses it has no financial problems.

“The airline is trading profitably and has repaid its Covid-19 bank debt ahead of schedule,” said Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles.

“It will very much continue to operate as it is today, with no changes to routes, services or employment.

“Passenger numbers are growing and 50% ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and our fleet renewal programme is also well advanced,” Hinkles added.

“In the meantime, they remain, wholehearted supporters of Loganair, until any process is successfully concluded.”

They hope to have new owners taking over the business by 2023.

Loganair employs over 900 staff and flies to more than 40 destinations. The airline has routes to and from Ireland, including Dublin-Aberdeen and Dublin-Inverness.