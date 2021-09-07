Loganair Restarts Dublin-Aberdeen Route

Loganair has restarted its service between Dublin and Aberdeen. The four times weekly service resumed yesterday with a 49- seater Embraer 145 regional aircraft, with plans to increase it to a daily service from the end of March 2022.

“We are very pleased to welcome the return of Loganair services to Dublin Airport, and I have no doubt that this new route will be popular in both directions for Irish and British customers,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison.

“We will work closely with Loganair to promote its new service.”

Loganair sales manager Greig White said: “We are constantly monitoring travel trends and customer demand, and we are thrilled to launch our new Aberdeen-Dublin route and build our portfolio with both airports.”

Aberdeen airport operations director Mark Beveridge added: “Dublin is an important route for the north-east and will deliver vital connectivity for both leisure and business passengers travelling between Scotland and Ireland.”