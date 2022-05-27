Loganair Reconnects Dublin to the Scottish Highlands

A direct service between Inverness Airport and Dublin Airport has recommenced this morning as Loganair launches the service which will operate four times per week.

It’s a short hop which will appeal to people looking for a beautiful break in the Scottish Highlands. The service will operate four times per week- on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Fares start from £73.81 one-way including a 15kg checked baggage allowance, all taxes, Air Passenger Duty and a GreenSkies contribution to the cost of fully offsetting all carbon emissions from Loganair flights.

To celebrate today’s launch, passengers leaving from Inverness Airport will receive a goodie bag of gifts from local suppliers and attractions organised by Loganair and Inverness Airport.

Kay Ryan, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “As consumer confidence builds we can resume more services and launch new routes. It’s always encouraging to recommence routes like this one between Inverness and Dublin which shows Loganair’s continued commitment to providing domestic and international connectivity for both leisure and business customers.”

Donna McHugh, Davie Geddes, Hunter Mercer, Alistair Crown and Paul Geraghty.

Reservations for can be made at www.loganair.co.uk.