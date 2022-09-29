Loganair Pledges Further €30,000 Support Funding for Local Renewable Energy Projects in UK and Ireland

Scottish regional airline Loganair – which flies on various routes linking Scotland to Ireland, both north and south – has pledged a further £30,000 (€33,000) in funding support for local renewable energy projects across the UK and Northern Ireland.

The funding follows the airline paying out £5,000 to support six companies in Scotland, earlier this year, to help them invest in charging stations for electric vehicles, solar panels and small scale wind and hydro power systems.

It also forms part of Loganair’s ongoing GreenSkies grant programme. Applications for the grant aid is now open.

Loganair is also set to pump an additional £20,000 into supporting renewable energy projects in Derry, Southampton, Newcastle and the Isle of Man.

Loganair recently celebrated the first anniversary of its Dublin-Aberdeen route and resumed its Dublin-Inverness/Scottish Highlands route after the Covid lockdown.