Loganair Marks First Anniversary of Dublin-Aberdeen Route by Lowering Fares

Scottish airline Loganair is marking the first anniversary of its Dublin-Aberdeen service, this week, with the announcement of plans to increase the number of seats offered and to introduce lower fares on the route.

The UK’s largest regional airline helped re-establish the service between the two cities following the collapse of Stobart Air last year.

The Dublin-Aberdeen route remains a key connection for Loganair, with it flying up to six days per week. The airline is expecting to offer almost 50,000 seats on the route in the year ahead, almost twice as many as in its first year.

Due to the popularity of its service, Loganair has now deployed the largest aircraft in its fleet, the 72-seater ATR-72, to the route.

Commenting on the expansion, Loganair’s chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said: “It’s great to celebrate our first anniversary on the Aberdeen-Dublin route by setting out exciting plans to offer more seats and lower fares on this important route. It reflects just how far we’ve progressed since we tentatively began flights last September – and it’s all too easy to forget that this was a time when pandemic restrictions still dominated the travel industry.

“With those firmly behind us, we’re pleased to be looking to the future and providing more of the services that our customers need, whether they be travelling for business, leisure or to catch another flight on one of Loganair’s wide range of partner airlines.”

Cormac O Suilleabhain, Tourism Ireland brand partnership manager, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted with the announcement of Loganair’s capacity increase on the Aberdeen – Dublin route.

“We recognise the vital importance of direct air connectivity and the key role that this air link to Dublin provides for Scottish holidaymakers. We look forward to welcoming visitors from Aberdeen to the island of Ireland and working with Loganair to promote the route and further expand their network to the island.”