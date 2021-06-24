News

Loganair launches New Dublin–Aberdeen Route

Loganair launches New Dublin–Aberdeen Route

Loganair has announced that it will begin a new service between Dublin and Aberdeen.

The airline will operate its four times weekly service with a 49- seater Embraer 145 regional aircraft from 5 September, increasing frequency to a daily service from 28 March, 2022.

“Aberdeen is one of Scotland’s most vibrant cities, offering a rich cultural calendar, lively nightlife, scenic coastline, and many spectacular parks and gardens,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison.

“We are very pleased to welcome the return of Loganair services to Dublin Airport, and I have no doubt that this new route will be popular in both directions for Irish and British customers. We will work closely with Loganair to promote its new service.”

Loganair Commercial Director Kay Ryan said she was delighted to see connectivity between Dublin Airport and Aberdeen International Airport.

“We are truly excited to be operating this important service and pleased to be able to step in and quickly restore the vital link between these two great cities. We also anticipate strong interest from passengers in Aberdeen, and the surrounding areas, who are eager to spend time in Ireland.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

