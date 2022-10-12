Loganair Increases Capacity on Dublin-Aberdeen Route

Scottish regional airline Loganair has increased capacity on its Aberdeen-Dublin route, amongst others, as part of an overhaul for its summer 2023 route schedule.

The increased capacity will result in a 30% rise in seat capacity.

Loganair – which is the UK’s largest regional carrier – links Dublin to Aberdeen and Inverness and the Scottish Highlands.

The airline has also added flights on its Aberdeen-Esbjerg and Aberdeen-Manchester routes for next summer.

The latter will see Loganair up its connectivity partner status as it has codeshare partnerships with the likes of Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and United Airlines.

The additional capacity – which is coming on stream due to increased customer demand – will be made possible by Loganair using larger aircraft on certain routes next summer.

“As we see growing demand across a number of services, we are thrilled to expand our offering from Aberdeen,” said Loganair chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove.

Earlier this week, it came to light that Loganair has been put up for sale by its owners Peter and Stephen Bond.

The Bond brothers have been the airline’s owners for 10 years but have now instructed advisors to sell the company.

Loganair, which has operated for more than 60 years, stresses it has no financial problems; having repaid its Covid-19 bank debt and currently trading profitably, with passenger numbers growing.

New owners are expected to be in place next year. None of Loganair’s services will be disrupted in the meantime.