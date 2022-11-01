With 16,700 children in Scotland currently living with a life-shortening condition, Loganair has renewed its charity partnership with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) to ensure essential connectivity for families in the most remote areas of the country.

Throughout the past 12 months, CHAS has directly supported 419 babies, children and young people, and thousands of family members, with its hospital teams supporting hundreds more. Among those were families in some of Scotland’s most remote communities who have been reached thanks to the charity’s initial yearlong partnership with Loganair.

However, CHAS has the ambition to reach more families, providing support with increasing medical and social complexity, and ensuring that no one faces the death of their child alone.

As the largest operator at Aberdeen Airport, Loganair provides a lifeline resource for the Scottish Islands community, operating services from islands such as Stornoway, Shetland, Orkney, Barra and Tiree.

Through its partnership with CHAS, the airline has provided children and staff nurses with flights for CHAS at Home services, offering specialist care and vital respite to families across the country within their own homes.

All images © Sandy Young Photography Loganair

Nicky Bridges, Associate Director for Outreach Services at CHAS, said: “We are delighted that Loganair has extended the partnership with CHAS. The work Loganair has done with us to date has been immense. The Easter flight enabled children who have never flown before to have this experience and create wonderful memories with their families. We are all really excited to see how the partnership enables us to reach even more families over the next year.”