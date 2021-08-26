Loganair Adds New Service to Dublin as Part of International Restart

Scottish carrier Loganair has announced a new route to Dublin as part of its resumption of international service in 2022.

There’ll be a new Teeside to Dublin flight four-times weekly beginning 27 May 2022 and operating until 25 October.

The new Teeside service will see flights running to the Irish capital every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Loganair hasn’t flown internationally since the start of the pandemic but will resume its service on 27 March of next year.

The Glasgow-based airline says its schedule will see 1,300 weekly flights across 73 routes.

Flights can be booked from today until mid-August 2022, and future flights beyond that date will become bookable around 11 months in advance.

Increased Flights

Service between Derry and London Stansted will increase from 15 to 17 flights each week in the peak season.

Larger ATR72 aircraft will be deployed on the Liverpool-Derry route to provide more seats every day after a very strong first summer on the route this year.

End of Donegal Service

However, the carrier won’t resume its service to Donegal Airport as part of a decision to “focus on key destinations.” Also axed is its service to Jersey.

The Carlisle to Dublin route has also been discontinued.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’ve already taken great steps to rebuild our network after the pandemic, and we’re looking forward to consolidating this progress over the year ahead.

“We’re therefore increasing frequency on several routes and will be bringing back international flights for the first time in several months.

“Of course, it’s vital that the prudence and discipline which has helped us to successfully chart a course through the pandemic is maintained.

“We’ll only add flights and routes where we are wholly confident that customer demand will support such moves.

“Yet, after two years of scaling back services, we’re delighted to be able to look ahead to a busy summer across our network in 2022.”