News

Liverpool FC Offering Global Fanbase Chance to Win Free Holiday in Mauritius

Liverpool FC has launched a competition – open to its global fanbase – offering two lucky winners a free, all-paid for, week-long holiday in sun-soaked Mauritius.

Entries can be made via the club’s website – www.liverpoolfc.com – and the closing date for entries is October 9.

Le Morne Beach Luxury Resort, Mauritius. You’ll never walk these beaches alone.

Liverpool signed up the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority as its official tourism partner in July 2020. Mauritius views the tie-in as being a massive boost to its target of becoming a leading global tourist destination and business travel hub.

The country has fully reopened to international visitors – whether they are vaccinated or not – and it no longer requires passengers to take a Covid test before travelling, nor upon arrival.

