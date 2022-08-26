Liverpool FC Offering Global Fanbase Chance to Win Free Holiday in Mauritius

Liverpool FC has launched a competition – open to its global fanbase – offering two lucky winners a free, all-paid for, week-long holiday in sun-soaked Mauritius.
Entries can be made via the club’s website – www.liverpoolfc.com – and the closing date for entries is October 9.
Liverpool signed up the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority as its official tourism partner in July 2020. Mauritius views the tie-in as being a massive boost to its target of becoming a leading global tourist destination and business travel hub.
The country has fully reopened to international visitors – whether they are vaccinated or not – and it no longer requires passengers to take a Covid test before travelling, nor upon arrival.