ITTN Exclusive – Live Malta Gozo Webinar on 8th March with 8 Fam Trip Spots!

Learn about the islands of Malta and Gozo and be in with a chance to win 1 of 8 agent places on a fam trip to these islands in early May. The live and exclusive ITTN webinar is next Wednesday, 8th March at 10 am via Zoom. Malta Trade Trainer for the UK and Ireland, Peter Green, will join ITTN’s Shane Cullen to bring you on a journey of discovery. Explore the spectacular sights on the islands of Malta and Gozo, and share valuable insights into what they have to offer the Irish travel market.

Gozo church

Fam Trip to Malta & Gozo in Early May

Watch the webinar and find out how to be one of eight lucky agents who will have the opportunity to win a 4-night fam trip in early May. The trip will spend two nights on Gozo and two nights in Malta. This is an excellent opportunity for agents to familiarize themselves with the destination, and enhance their selling abilities.

To get a taste of what’s in store, watch the latest episode in ITTN’s Coffee Break Series. Shane Cullen chats to Peter Green about the islands of Malta and Gozo and what’s in store for 2023 at

ITTN & Peter Green (Visit Malta) – Coffee Break Series

Webinar Registration

To secure your spot, sign up for the webinar alerts and tune in at 10 am on the 8th of March.

As this is exclusively for the Irish travel trade, ensure you use your work email address to gain access!

Register now via this link – https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYocO-urTMjGdDeDlIYRb7lsLruTze2B1-4