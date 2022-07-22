A Taste of Costa Del Sol Event – Live Like a Local in the Spanish Sunshine Coast

Ruben López-Pulido (Director Tourism Office of Spain in Dublin) welcomed attendees to the “A Taste of Costa del Sol” event held in Medley in the Old Irish Times Building on Fleet Street, Dublin with delicious food, wine and beer all sourced from this Spanish region. Even the entertainment, fabulous flamenco dancing, was local. Ruben encouraged the Irish to “live like a local in Spain” and, like many have done already this year, head to the Spanish “Sunshine Coast”.

325 Days of Sunshine

Ruben introduced Renee Kachler (Business Development Director MCE – Costa del Sol Convention Bureau) who thanked the team for their help in organising the event and shared the key aspects of the sunshine coast or Costa del Sol has to offer the Irish, “We have more than 325 days of sunshine a year and 160 km of coast but it’s not only the coast and the beach and the sun… it’s the hinterland, it’s the tradition, it’s the culture, it’s the gastronomy, it’s the golf”.

Watch or Play Fabulous Golf

In fact, the region boasts over 72 golf courses and the Solheim Cup will be held in Costa del Sol next year. The tournament will be hosted in Finca Cortesín in Casares between 18-23 September 2023.

Year-Round Destination

Of course, Costa del Sol boasts a wide range of hotel accommodation, unbeatable leisure activities and theme parks, entertainment day and night, sensational local and international gastronomy, stunning promenades and marinas, beautiful scenery, impressive historical cities, peaceful nature reserves and the little villages, plus some of the best golf in Europe… and it is a year-round destination. An Irish summer is a Costa del Sol winter with temperatures in the late teens/early twenties and no biting Irish wind. Equally, spring and autumn are ideal for Irish tourists.

Culture, Comfort, Connectivity & Charm

The Costa del Sol and its wide range of well-known attractions have made it one of the most important tourist destinations in the world. It offers the climate, the price/quality ratio and the renowned hospitality of the local people. However, there are many other factors which differentiate Costa del Sol from other destinations: the local traditions, the charm of the white villages, the authenticity of Andalusia coupled with the luxury of modern facilities and services, such as an incredible transport network and flight connectivity with all the main European cities, (more than 120 connections) the high-speed-train (AVE) link with the rest of Spain, state-of-the-art port facilities and a modern motorway and highway network.

Members of Costa del Sol Tourist Board also present at the event included Sergio del Río – Sales Director – Soho Boutique Hotels; Maribel Moreno – Sales Manager – Viajes Ruta Solar; Joanna Guest, Sales Manager UK & Scandinavia – Ikos Andalucia; and Iciar Gatell – Director of Sales & Marketing, Holiday World Hotels.

Find out more about Costa del Sol at https://www.visitcostadelsol.com/