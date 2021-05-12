News

Live in the Canary Islands Free for Six Months!

Live in the Canary Islands Free for Six Months!

The Canary Islands Tourist Board is launching a competition today, 12 May, in which one lucky digital nomad will win six months of remote working in the Canary Islands, all expenses paid. The prize will include return flights, accommodation, co-working space and activities in the destination for six months.

The competition will run for 30 days, until 9 June. To enter, participants are asked to record themselves answering ‘What do you do and what would you get out of working from the Canary Islands?’. Videos should be uploaded to social media using the hashtag #RemoteWorkerWanted and tagging the Canary Islands’ Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.

The lucky winner will be chosen by a jury made up of five members, including experts in remote working and in tourism marketing, and will be announced on 30 June on the Canary Islands social media channels.

All competition participants will have exclusive access to the Remote Talent Directory, a tool to connect freelancers and remote workers with professionals and companies residing in the Canary Islands. This tool will be shared with co-working and co-living spaces located in the Archipelago, as well as companies and professionals open to work with remote workers from all over Europe. Full competition details can be found at www.remoteworkerswanted.com.

