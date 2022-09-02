Litter Crisis Damaging Scotland’s Appeal, Tourism Bosses Warn

Tourism bosses in Scotland have urged the country’s SNP-led government to intervene to end bin worker strikes and stop a mounting waste rubbish litter crisis, which they say threatens to turn in-bound tourists away from the country forever.

Bin workers and recycling staff at 14 councils across Scotland have been on strike for a number of days over pay conditions.

Scottish Tourism Alliance chief executive Marc Crothall told the Scottish Daily Express that photographs of overflowing bins and rubbish on footpaths, being shared by international tourists, are “hugely concerning for Scotland’s positioning within an intensely competitive global market”.

“The images we’re seeing of rubbish piling up are significantly harming Scotland’s reputation. Many tourists visiting Scotland have said that they would not return; they too will spread the word both socially and offline,“ Mr Crothall said.

He said Scotland’s tourism industry is already being challenged by the cost of living crisis and warned of “lasting and critical harm” if Scottish leaders don’t find a solution.