Lithuania lifts negative test requirement for EU tourists

Lithuania has lifted its negative test requirement for tourists within Europe.

From today, February 15, vaccinated travellers can visit Lithuania without a negative test.

This includes people travelling from the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA) and some non-EU countries such as Israel, USA, UAE, New Zealand, Georgia, Taiwan and Ukraine.

People arriving from outside the EEA will still need to present a negative test unless they have been vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19.

Aušrinė Armonaitė, Lithuania’s Minister of the Economy and Innovation, commented, “The lifted restrictions send a positive message to the entire Lithuanian tourism sector. previous restrictions would no longer serve the same purpose, and would only have a negative impact on the economy.”

Before the pandemic, the tourism sector made up a significant part of the local economy, amounting to over €977 million in total spent every year.