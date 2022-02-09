Listen: IATA’s Willie Walsh talks aviation recovery and net zero with

IATA Managing Director Willie Walsh talks to ITIC about aviation’s recovery and net-zero carbon emissions.

Eoghan O’ Mara Walsh, CEO of The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) recently spoke with Willie Walsh to hear his views on how

The two talk about the rebound of the travel industry has rebounded following the easing of restrictions around the world, and how to stabilise this resurgence in 2022.

Mr Walsh also discusses why governments are now more rational about Covid-19, and how aviation has a credible roadmap to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

You can listen to the interview down below.