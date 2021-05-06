News

Lidl to Sell Rapid Antigen Tests – With Limit on How Many Customers Can Buy

Lidl to Sell Rapid Antigen Tests – With Limit on How Many Customers Can Buy

Lidl is to start selling rapid Covid-19 antigen tests across Ireland.

The antigen tests will be available in stores across the country for €24.99 per pack of five test kits.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Video: Paul Hackett of ClickandGo Talks to Sharon Jordan after ITAA Meeting with the Oireachtas

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Tui Slashes Cost of Covid Tests

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Trainline Hails ‘First Signs of Recovery’

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Coveney: Non-Essential travel Could Resume in July for Vaccinated

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Mary Means Business!

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Princess Unveils ‘Dine My Way’ for Flexible Dining at Sea

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Agents Can Win Celebrity Staycation Every Day in May

Fionn DavenportMay 5, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Insight Vacations

Allie SheehanMay 5, 2021
Read More

Live: ITAA Addresses Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport

Allie SheehanMay 5, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn