Lidl to Sell Rapid Antigen Tests – With Limit on How Many Customers Can Buy

Lidl is to start selling rapid Covid-19 antigen tests across Ireland.
The antigen tests will be available in stores across the country for €24.99 per pack of five test kits.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
