Licensed Outbound Travel Agents Begin to Receive Government-Committed Funding at Last

ITTN has learned that Irish travel agents are beginning to see funding materialise from the €10m business support fund announced last December by Minister Hildegard Naughton.

The travel industry has been decimated over the past two years by both the impact of the pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions on international travel.

This fund is designed to help travel agents throughout the country remain in business.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) worked tirelessly with government departments and politicians since the summer of 2020 to secure financial support to protect the travel industry and, in turn, to protect the Irish consumer.

Consumers who book with a bonded, licensed Irish travel agent are guaranteed protection under the European Package Travel Directive (PTD). This protection is not present when booking ‘do-it-yourself’ holidays.