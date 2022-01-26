SEARCH
LGBT+ at Fitur 2022

By Shane Cullen
Next in our FITUR series, we look at the LGBT concept.

Fitur LGBT+ is far from a new concept to the Fitur conference and this marks a decade with the slogan “Destinations for Diversity” and highlights this growing travel sector. 

Interestingly, this segment now comprises over 10% of tourists across the globe. Even more interestingly, The World Travel & Tourism Council attributes 16% of overall travel expenditure (circa USD $195bn) to LGBT+ travellers. 

The spotlight on this segment shows increased focus by travel companies to cater and consider the inclusivity of its product offering not just from a woke perspective but also to capitalise on the high purchasing power.

