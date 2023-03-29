Lewis Capaldi Surprises Passengers with Impromptu Live Performance at 35,000ft on BA Flight

To celebrate the upcoming release of Lewis Capaldi’s Sophomore album in May, the Glaswegian singer teased his latest song, Wish You the Best, surprising customers travelling on a British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Los Angeles yesterday by performing a live snippet of the hit at 35,000ft.

Following take-off, Lewis made his way through the aircraft with a British Airways drinks trolley to surprise customers on board, including four unsuspecting superfans who had been specially invited onto the flight. Lewis serenaded customers with a chorus and verse of the unreleased track, with the lyrics declaring “it seems like Glasgow gets further from LA”, as the flight travelled across the Atlantic.

The customers were surprised to see the famous star on board their flight and were delighted to be able to witness the performance sung acapella by Lewis, while playing his guitar in a very special and unique performance.

Rowan and Georgie Gupwell, sisters and superfans of Lewis Capaldi from Glasgow said: “This was the most amazing surprise. We’ve been huge fans of Lewis since his first song, ‘Bruises’ in 2017. We have tickets to see him live later this year, so to meet him up close yesterday was a moment we’ll cherish forever, and we can’t wait to see the new song live again in concert!”

Nicola Barker, British Airways colleague and superfan of Lewis, said: “What a ‘pinch-me’ moment it was to watch Lewis perform with his guitar during the flight – not only did he sing, he served me a great a G&T too!”

Lewis Capaldi’s latest ballad tells the story of missing someone you care about and wishing them well.