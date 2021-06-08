Let’s Talk Beaches: Sandals & Beaches Resorts Launch Live Webinars for Agents

Sandals and Beaches Resorts has launched new weekly webinars for agents. Designed especially for travel agents who may not yet be familiar with the Sandals and Beaches brands or for those who may simply want to improve their knowledge of the company’s resorts, the ‘Let’s Talk – LIVE’ webinars will be hosted in real-time from the company’s resorts across the Caribbean, starting with Beaches Negril Beach Resort & Spa in Jamaica on Thursday, 10 June 2021.

Each LIVE webinar will focus on a specific Sandals or Beaches resort within the portfolio. Hosted by a different resort General Manager each time alongside the Sandals and Beaches Resorts UK Sales Team, travel agents will be given an insider’s look at the latest resort updates – ranging from topics such as the Sandals and Beaches Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness, Water Sports, 5-Star Global Gourmet Dining and Weddings to Butler Service, Island Routes Adventure Tours and more.

The first ‘Let’s Talk – LIVE’ webinar will be hosted by Chris Elliott, General Manager of Beaches Negril Beach Resort & Spa, Jamaica on Thursday, 10 June 2021, at 5pm (GMT). The session will cover all things about Beaches Negril Beach Resort & Spa and will include conversations with key resort staff members, as well as covering the latest product updates from the resort itself. Travel Agents can RSVP and register their interest to attend here.

The new hour-long weekly webinars will include updates from each of the 18 Sandals and Beaches Resorts over the coming months. Each webinar will cover four to six different areas of a selected all-inclusive Sandals or Beaches resort, with assigned resort staff members to speak about the specific inclusions and amenities available throughout each webinar.

All of the Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ ‘Let’s Talk – LIVE’ weekly webinars will be promoted in advance on the Selling Sandals For Agents trade Facebook page. To listen in, travel agents simply need to register their interest in advance or speak to their local Business Development Manager at Sandals and Beaches Resorts.

Some content of the webinars may apply to US Travel Agents only. Webinars will not be held during selected US bank holidays.