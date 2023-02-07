Legoland Resorts in North America to Become Certified Autism Centers

Legoland Resorts has announced that all of its North American attraction parks are to become Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by this spring.

The move means that Legoland Resorts in California, Florida and New York will be fully and professionally amenable and responsive to visitors who have autism.

CAC is a US organisation which provides management training and certification around the areas of autism, ADHD, anxiety and dyslexia.

The certification was granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the only provider of such accreditation.

“Legoland Resorts are designed to inspire creativity amongst children of all abilities – our rides, experiences and entertainment all foster a child’s imagination through a lens of belonging,” said Scott O’Neil, chief executive of Legoland Resorts’ parent company Merlin Entertainments.

“With 1 in 44 children diagnosed with autism in the U.S.A., we want to build understanding and empathy while also ensuring our teams have the tools and support strategies when engaging with a neurodiverse population. Through this certification, we’re providing our guests with more opportunities to create and play their way, while supporting parents through every step of the vacation planning journey.”

What the news basically boils down to is that parents can feel safe in the knowledge that all front-line staff in Legoland North America attractions will be fully trained and equipped to assist children on the autism spectrum and those with any other sensory sensitivities.

All rides and attractions will be clearly signposted if they have loud sounds or bright lights or any other features that need planning.

All rides are also rated on a sensory level – taking in touch, taste, sound, sight and smell.

Low sensory areas are also clearly marked out on park maps.

Legoland’s Lego Ferrari Build & Race ride will have its sound effects turned off from 1pm-2pm every day, allowing for everyone to have a chance to use the newest attraction.

Quiet rooms – for relaxation and sensory needs – are also available in New York and Florida.