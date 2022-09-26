Leger Shearings Acquires Arena Travel

Leger Shearings Group has acquired the brand and assets of Arena Travel after the escorted touring company was placed into administration on Friday.

The simultaneous deal ensures all staff remain employed and all holidays will go ahead.

Arena Travel managing director Steve Goodenough will remain in position following the acquisition.

“Arena Travel is long established and before the pandemic was very successful, but it came out of Covid battered and bruised. We planned to have a year of recovery, however, travel disruption hit every aspect of the industry, from port delays to flight and baggage disruption, to low water in Europe’s rivers and it took its toll and the business became untenable” said Mr Goodenough.

I am delighted to be working with the Leger Shearings Group to rebuild the business, with the backing and security of a much larger company, which shares Arena Travel’s value of good quality service. I am especially pleased that the holidays our customers have booked will still take place, without interruption or financial penalty.” he continued.

Steve Goodenough Alan Sparling

Alan Sparling, Managing Director of ASM-Ireland, who represents Arena Travel said ”We are establishing the outcome of this acquisition with regards to the Irish market and will update our trade partners as soon as possible”.

Arena Travel, which has been in business for over 45 years, is well known for its river cruise holiday and specialist niche escorted holidays, including rail and bridge holidays. Craft holidays are operated under the Stitchtopia brand and cultural and garden tours under the Boxwood and Art Pursuits brands. The company also has a music and events division with Elvis, Memphis and Germany Tours and operates unique events in partnership with the band Queen’s fan club.