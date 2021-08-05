Lausanne Launches Europe’s First Customisable Visitor Pass

The second pass is valid for up to three days. In addition to the same benefits of the one day pass, boasts you’ll also get admission to the Fondation de l’Hermitage , the Historical Museum and the Roman Museum, and chocolate treats when visiting one of the city’s boutique Durig Chocolatier. Visitors will save up to 54% with the city pass compared to the individual purchases of each activity.

The second pass is the one which can be customised – visitors can add on one or more of the following attractions or excursions: AQUATIS Aquarium-Vivarium, Château de Chillon, Glacier 3000, Maison Cailler in Broc, Mines de Sel de Bex, CGN Lavaux Tour and Chaplin’s World in Corsier-sur-Vevey. Each of these experiences will be offered at a reduced rate with savings ranging from 15% to 30%. The new City Pass is sold online and will soon be available from Lausanne Tourisme’s information desks in the city. It’s fully digital, working via a QR code on any smart phone.