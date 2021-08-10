Launch of Seabourn Venture Delayed

Luxury cruise line Seabourn has delayed the launch of its newest expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, due to pandemic-related disruptions in its Italian shipyard.

The ship will now depart on its maiden voyage from Greenwich (London) on 10 April 2022.

The change comes after a group of company executives visited the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy last month.

During the visit, they received a detailed update on the ship’s progress over the past 18 months, which has been affected by pandemic disruptions and related supply chain challenges.

“We had the opportunity to visit Seabourn Venture at the T. Mariotti shipyard and were amazed at the design and beauty of the ship,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “The ship will now launch in time for the inaugural summer season in the Arctic in 2022.”

Guests currently booked on Seabourn Venture voyages scheduled to depart between 11 December, 2021 – 24 April 2022 will receive more details by today (10 August) about cancellations specific to their booking.

The ship will sail two new itineraries around the UK, including the inaugural voyage from London, and those voyages will go on sale on 19 August, 2021.

The second yet-to-be-named sister expedition ship is also under construction at T. Mariotti.

Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships’ global deployment and capabilities.

Each will carry two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and a 26-person expert expedition team.