Latvian Airline airBaltic Appoints AVIAREPS as Preferred Sales Agent for Ireland

AVIAREPS has been appointed Preferred Sales Agent (PSA) in Ireland by the Latvian airline airBaltic.

The appointment, which came into effect 01st August 2021, makes AVIAREPS responsible for the airline’s sales, group sales and agency support.

From Ireland airBaltic is currently operating 2x weekly flights to Riga and 2x weekly service to Vilnius:

Edgar Lacker, Chief Executive Officer, AVIAREPS said: “Our expanded relationship with airBaltic is reflective of the airline’s continued push for excellence and our dedication to ensuring sales success.

“Through the deliverance of results, we look forward to seeing this partnership continue to both deepen and grow well into the future.”