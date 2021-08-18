News

Latvia Approves €90m Bailout for airBaltic

Latvia Approves €90m Bailout for airBaltic

The Latvian government has agreed to a €90 million investment into state-owned airBaltic, which will help mitigate losses due to Covid-19.

The deal is subject to approval by the European Commission.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “The support of our majority shareholder to overcome the crisis reflects the recognition of the positive impact airBaltic has on the economy.

“The investment is planned to be returned to the Latvian state in form of proceeds from selling shares during a planned initial public offering of airBaltic in the future.”

Passenger traffic on airBaltic, which includes twice weekly flights between Dublin and Riga and Dublin and Vilnius, declined by 73 per cent due to the pandemic.

Last week, AVIAREPS was appointed airBaltic’s Preferred Sales Agent (PSA) in Ireland. 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Awards: Guess the MC

Fionn DavenportAugust 18, 2021
Read More

SIXT’s Second Quarter Business Development Reaches Record Levels

Fionn DavenportAugust 18, 2021
Read More

Ryanair to Refuse Boarding to Passengers with Boarding Passes Issued by OTA

Fionn DavenportAugust 18, 2021
Read More

Researchers Develop 8-Minute Covid Test as Accurate as PCR

Fionn DavenportAugust 18, 2021
Read More

€99 for Irish Ferries ‘Booze Cruise’

Fionn DavenportAugust 18, 2021
Read More

Qantas to Make Vaccines Mandatory for all Employees

Fionn DavenportAugust 18, 2021
Read More

Bookaway Appoints First Chief Commercial Officer

Fionn DavenportAugust 18, 2021
Read More

Cassidy Travel Appoints AE Consulting as PR Agency

Fionn DavenportAugust 18, 2021
Read More

Goshawk Says it Collected 77pc of Aircraft Lease Payments Despite Covid Hit to Travel

Fionn DavenportAugust 18, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn