Lateral Flow Tests Now Acceptable for Entry into Portugal

Algarve Tourism has announced that travellers to Portugal from the EU, UK and Schengen countries will no longer be required to take a mandatory PCR test in order to enter the country. Portugal will now accept visitors, with immediate effect, that have tested negative for Covid with the more widely available lateral flow test.

João Fernandes from Algarve Tourism said: “This will significantly lower the cost of travelling to the Algarve.

In the meantime, we continue to implement strict social distancing measures and health and safety operating procedures to keep both tourists and residents safe.”

For information on travel to the Algarve, please visit www.visitalgarve.pt