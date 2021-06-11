News

Lateral Flow Tests Now Acceptable for Entry into Portugal

Lateral Flow Tests Now Acceptable for Entry into Portugal

Algarve Tourism has announced that travellers to Portugal from the EU, UK and Schengen countries will no longer be required to take a mandatory PCR test in order to enter the country. Portugal will now accept visitors, with immediate effect, that have tested negative for Covid with the more widely available lateral flow test.

João Fernandes from Algarve Tourism said: “This will significantly lower the cost of travelling to the Algarve.

In the meantime, we continue to implement strict social distancing measures and health and safety operating procedures to keep both tourists and residents safe.”

For information on travel to the Algarve, please visit www.visitalgarve.pt

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

“They’re Telling Us Porkies” – Irish Travel Agent Fights Back

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

MSC Group Launches New Luxury Brand

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Visit Orlando Launches On-Demand Video Series for Travel Trade

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Thousands of BA Staff Returned to Furlough

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Around 2.5 Million People Eligible for EU Travel Cert

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Unveils Themed Cruises For The Summer

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Ski Industry Leaders Join Forces to Fight Climate Change

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Now Open at Universal Orlando

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Visit the Island of Nevis (But Only For Ten Minutes)

Nicola BradyJune 11, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn