Last Day to be in with a Chance of Winning a Place on Brand USA MegaFam in April

Today is the last day to log bookings in order to win a place on the next Brand USA MegaFam.

The next Brand USA MegaFam in partnership with American Airlines and British Airways is set to take place 19 – 27 April 2023. The multi-state itineraries have officially been announced and will see 60 agents from the UK and Ireland travel across the US on six itineraries, before concluding for the grand finale in one city (destination to be revealed shortly).

Itineraries:

Western Wonders: SoCal Sights and Deserts – California and Arizona

Western Gems: Coasts and Mountains – California and Nevada

Southern Hospitality: Culture and Charm – Georgia & Alabama

Midwest Magic: City Skylines and Great Lakes – Illinois & Michigan

East Coast Exploration: History and Harbors – Washington, D.C., Maryland and Pennsylvania

Navigating the Northeast: Cities and Quaint Towns – Massachusetts & Connecticut

Agents need to log their bookings for travel anytime, made with American Airlines and British Airways before Tuesday 28 February via the Google Form in order to be eligible to win a place on the trip, as well as complete the MegaFam Airlines Badge on the USA Discovery Program U.K. & Ireland website.