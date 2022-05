We at ITTN would like to gently remind everyone that it’s last call to confirm your place for the Antor evening on the 23rd of May.

It’s going to be a lovely sit down meal in the Woollen Mills Restaurant with drinks and presentations from members and the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes.

Featured destinations include: Austria, Finland, Miami, Samoa and the Seychelles.

Register for your place here: www.antorevents.co.uk

Www.ANTOR.com