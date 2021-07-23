LA’s Hottest New Hangout is the Very Cool Pendry West Hollywood

We my not be able to travel to the U.S. just yet, but when we do, Los Angeles has some new hotels to add some more lustre to the city’s starry shine. The long-awaited Pendry West Hollywood opened in May on one of Los Angeles’ most famed streets, The Sunset Strip, and is set to be this summer’s hottest LA hangout.

Built on the former site of the House of Blues – a hugely famous live music concert hall – the hotel’s California-cool aesthetic features calming pastel tones and sleek furnishings throughout its 112 guest rooms and 37 suites.

It also has two world-class restaurants by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, a multi-purpose live entertainment venue, a spa and rooftop bar and pool with incredible LA skyline views.

Perfect for lazing in the sunshine with a cocktail in hand.

Other LA Openings

Located near Sunset Boulevard in the heart of Hollywood, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood opened this month and brings the distinct Chicago hospitality brand to the West Coast. It features 220 guestrooms; one of the largest rooftops in Los Angeles; four on-site bars; various indoor- outdoor event spaces; and About Last Knife, an energetic, chef-driven gastropub-meets-steakhouse.

Design-led hotel brand Proper is opening its latest property in downtown LA. The 148-room destination hotel, located in the re-imagined and updated historic Broadway Corridor landmark, is under the creative vision of Kelly Wearstler. Essentials include two destination restaurants in partnership with James Beard Award- winning L.A. chef Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern), a city-view rooftop pool and lounge-bar-restaurant. Two singular, one-of-a-kind suites will boast a basketball court and an indoor pool.

New since June is LA’s Fairmont Century Plaza, which has 400 luxury guest rooms, each with their own private terrace. Fairmont Spa Century Plaza is 14,000 square-foot showpiece, with state-of-the-art facilities, nine treatment rooms, experiential showers, sanarium, Himalayan salt room, aromatherapy steam room and hammam. The spa offers world-renowned treatment concepts, Los Angeles-exclusive beauty and wellness partnerships, in addition to innovative guest experiences like Bio-Hacking. The hotel’s modern American brasserie Lumière is helmed by James Beard-nominated Executive Chef Jason Franey. The 17th floor features the guests-only pool and cabanas, adjacent to The Pool Bar.