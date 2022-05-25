SEARCH
HomeNewsLarge Numbers of French Tourists are Choosing Ireland for their Holidays
News

Large Numbers of French Tourists are Choosing Ireland for their Holidays

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
10

Brittany Ferries has announced that this year’s bookings, in and out of both Cork and Rosslare, are up by 44 per cent on its figures for 2019.

“Undoubtedly the lack of travel during the last two years has created pent-up demand, particularly amongst Irish holidaymakers travelling abroad. But we are also seeing healthy increases in the number of French and Spanish visitors coming to Ireland,” said Brittany Ferries’ Irish General manager, Hugh Bruton.

Last month Brittany Ferries’ President Jean Marc Roué and the company’s chief executive Christophe Mathieu were in Ireland to make a number of important investment announcements in relation to the company’s long-term commitment to its Irish routes.

They confirmed that the new midweek sailing launched last year connecting Cork with France and operated by cruise-ferry Armorique will become a permanent feature of the company’s sailing schedule in future years.

They also announced that in November of this year they would be introducing a larger and more cruise-orientated ship Galicia on their Rosslare-Bilbao route, replacing Connemara. The Galicia cruise-ferry is one of the newest additions to the Brittany Ferries fleet having been launched in December 2020.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleAPT Add Exciting New Destinations to their Portfolio- Including Egypt
Next articleMarriott Names New Irish VP for UK, Ireland and Nordics

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie