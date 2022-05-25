Large Numbers of French Tourists are Choosing Ireland for their Holidays

Brittany Ferries has announced that this year’s bookings, in and out of both Cork and Rosslare, are up by 44 per cent on its figures for 2019.

“Undoubtedly the lack of travel during the last two years has created pent-up demand, particularly amongst Irish holidaymakers travelling abroad. But we are also seeing healthy increases in the number of French and Spanish visitors coming to Ireland,” said Brittany Ferries’ Irish General manager, Hugh Bruton.

Last month Brittany Ferries’ President Jean Marc Roué and the company’s chief executive Christophe Mathieu were in Ireland to make a number of important investment announcements in relation to the company’s long-term commitment to its Irish routes.

They confirmed that the new midweek sailing launched last year connecting Cork with France and operated by cruise-ferry Armorique will become a permanent feature of the company’s sailing schedule in future years.

They also announced that in November of this year they would be introducing a larger and more cruise-orientated ship Galicia on their Rosslare-Bilbao route, replacing Connemara. The Galicia cruise-ferry is one of the newest additions to the Brittany Ferries fleet having been launched in December 2020.