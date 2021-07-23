Lanzarote Loses Green Status as Canaries Raise Covid Threat Levels

Lanzarote has moved from green to amber status while Tenerife has been raised to Level Four – the highest alert – to take account of increased cases in the Canary Islands.

From midnight last night (22 July), the threat status levels are as follows:

Level 1 El Hierro

El Hierro Level 2 La Gomera, Lanzarote, La Graziosa

La Gomera, Lanzarote, La Graziosa Level 3 Gran Canaria, Furteventura, La Palma

Gran Canaria, Furteventura, La Palma Level 4 Tenerife

Level 1: Restaurants and bars closed by 2am; no limit on terraces, 75 per cent indoor capacity. 10 people per table allowed outdoors, six per table inside, and four at the bar. Up to 10 people can meet at a time. Nightlife venues can open to a capacity of 50 percent until 2am. Dancing not allowed.

Level 2: Bars and restaurants open until midnight. 75 percent capacity limit outside and a 50 percent capacity limit inside. Six per table are allowed on the terrace and four per table inside. Up to six people can meet at a time.

Level 3: Bars and restaurants can open until midnight. Indoor activity at 50 per cent of capacity, so long as 10 per cent of customers are vaccinated. Four per table if they’ve not been inoculated and six per table if they have. There is a 75 percent capacity limit on the terraces. Up to four people can meet at a time. Beaches are parks are closed from 10pm until 6am.

Level 4: Bars and restaurants can open until midnight. 50% of the indoor capacity of restaurants/bars and gyms will be allowed but only for those who have COVID certificates and who are over 18s. Minors are not affected. Sitting outside in terraces will not require a covid certificate. A local curfew will be imposed on level 3 and 4 islands from 3am-6am.